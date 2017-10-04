Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GRENKE group's new business reaches EUR 1,731.2 mln in 9mth period​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG ::‍GRENKE GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS REACHES EUR 1,731.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD​.‍IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017, GRENKE GROUP RECORDED A TOTAL OF 339,866 LEASE APPLICATIONS​.‍9MTH GROUP FACTORING'S NEW BUSINESS WITH A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN TOTAL OF PURCHASED RECEIVABLES OF 21.5% TO EUR 309.3 MILLION​.‍IN FIRST NINE MONTHS, GRENKE GROUP LEASING ACQUIRED NEW BUSINESS VOLUME OF EUR 1,401.9 MILLION​.

Grenke H1 net profit up 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros

Grenke AG : Consolidated group net profit in the first half-year rises 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros ($54.88 million) - net profit forecast raised for 2016 . Upward revision in 2016 net profit forecast: consolidated group net profit now expected in range of 98 - 102 million euros (previous forecast: 93 - 98 million euros) . Raising net profit forecast for current 2016 fiscal year and expects net profit in range of 98 - 102 million euros . Net interest income in first half of 2016 climbs 16.0 pct to 106.0 million euros (previous year: 91.4 million euros).

Grenke Group Leasing's new business up 19.6 pct at EUR 762.7 mln

Grenke AG : GRENKE Group Leasing's new business in first half of 2016 totalled 762.7 million euros ($849.65 million) - a year-on-year increase of 19.6 percent . GRENKE Bank's business start-up financing rose to 10.4 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 38.6 percent .GRENKE Group Factoring's new business climbed to 160.0 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 10.3 percent.

GRENKELEASING: resolution passed to change name to Grenke AG

GRENKELEASING AG:Grenke board of directors reports the successful execution of its corporate strategy - shareholders resolve a dividend increase to 1.50 euros per share.Board of directors and supervisory board granted a discharge.Resolution passed to change name to Grenke AG.

GRENKELEASING AG confirms FY 2016 outlook

GRENKELEASING AG:Fully reconfirms FY 2016 forecast for net profit in range of 93 million euros - 98 million euros.FY 2016 net income estimate 97.92 millio euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GRENKELEASING AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

GRENKELEASING AG:‍Consolidated group net profit target of 93 - 98 million euros for 2016​.FY 2016 net income 94.88 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GRENKELEASING AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

GRENKELEASING AG:Intends scrip dividend.Proposal to pay dividend of 1.50 euros ($1.68) per ordinary share for business year 2015​.