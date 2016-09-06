Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Galapagos NV :Orphan drug designation in European Union for GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Galapagos NV : Says selected for AEX index <.AEX> .Inclusion is effective June 20, 2016.

Galapagos NV : Announced on Wednesday the creation of 865,000 warrants under new warrant plans . Warrants created under Warrant Plan 2016 and Warrant Plan 2016 RMV were offered on June 1, 2016 . Warrants have an exercise term of eight years as of the date of the offer and have an exercise price of 46.10 euros ($51.65) .Warrants as such will not be listed on any stock market.

Galapagos Nv : Successful completion of end-of-phase 2 FDA and EMA consultations in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) . Completion of discussions with regulatory authorities in US and Europe . Discloses doses for Finch global phase 3 program with filgotinib in RA . Finch program will investigate efficacy and safety of 100 mg and 200 mg filgotinib once-daily, with dosing expected to begin in Q3'16 . Finch phase 3 program will also contain a dedicated male patient testicular safety study .Gilead expects to initiate a phase 3 study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease and a phase 2/3 study in ulcerative colitis in Q3 '16.

Galapagos NV :6,760,701 shares subscribed to by Gilead on 19 January have been admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam.

Euronext: 6,760,701 new ordinary shares issued by Galapagos will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam as of May 17 following private placement . Reference price: 58 euros ($66.14)

Galapagos NV:Galapagos and Abbvie expand their cystic fibrosis collaboration.Companies have agreed to increase potential milestones to Galapagos for phase 1 and 2 achievements.Bringing remaining total milestones in CF alliance up to approximately $600 million, from $350 million.

Galapagos NV:Guidance reiterated for 2016 cash burn of 100–120 million euros (excluding payments received from Gilead for filgotinib).

Galapagos NV:Galapagos and Morphosys MORG.DE initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106.Primary objective of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of single doses of MOR106.Topline results of complete study are expected in second half of 2017.

Galapagos NV:Results from 10-week analysis of phase 2 study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease presented at ECCO.