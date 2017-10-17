Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :‍GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market​.‍Bonds have 5-year tenure & carry an annual coupon of 4.99 percent​.

Global Logistic Properties says ‍unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::‍Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million​.

Global Logistic Properties to buy properties in Europe for EUR2.4 bln

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::Acquisition of properties in Europe.Purchase price for target portfolio is approximately EUR 2.4 billion.‍Co will, through indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries, acquire Gazeley​.Transaction expected to be funded by about US$1.6 billion of equity and US$1.2 billion of long-term, low-cost debt.

Nesta Investment confirms support to Global Logistic Properties's acquisition of properties in Europe

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nesta Investment Holdings Ltd- :Confirmed support to Global Logistic Properties (glpl) in relation‍​ to Glpl's acquisition of properties in Europe.Does not expect acquisition to have any impact on timeline of takeover scheme for Global Logistic Properties.

Global Logistic Properties says received proposals from shortlisted bidders

July 3 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Limited :Has on 30 June 2017 received firm proposals from shortlisted bidders for final evaluation.Reiterates that there remains no certainty that any definitive transaction will materialize​.Special committee is conducting independent review of all terms of proposals in consultation with co's external advisers.

Global Logistic Properties says not in discussions with investors

Global Logistic Properties Ltd :Advises that it is not in discussions with an investor group at this time.

Global Logistic Properties to sell four Japan properties to GLP J-REIT

Global Logistic Properties Ltd : Glp to sell four Japan properties to glp j-reit for JPY42.7BN . Transaction expected to be completed in September 2016 . Says GLP to realize cash profit of US$130 million from Japan asset sales YTD . Says net sale proceeds for GLP are estimated to be JPY26 billion .

Global Logistic Properties reports Q1 profit for period of $250.1 mln

Global Logistic Properties Ltd : First quarter results) . Qtrly revenue US$ 206.6 million versus US$190.2 million a year ago . GLP expects to meet its global development targets for FY 2017 . Says Q1 profit for the period US$ 250.1 million versus US$356.6 million . Expects to generate approximately US$200 million of development profit for the full year . Says no dividend has been declared or recommended in the current reporting period . Says new developments GLP started in China in 1q FY 2017 were located in markets with average lease ratio of 87% . Expects to continue growing its natural hedge policy of financing its operations in local currency . Mid to long term outlook for China remains positive" . Says expects to continue leveraging its fund management platform to strategically expand its portfolio . China operations are expected to remain stable in the near term .

Global Logistic Properties signed new leases in China<0494.HK>

Global Logistic Properties Ltd : News release - growth of organized retail drives demand for glp's warehouses in China) . Says signed new leases totaling 61,000 square meters with three companies in China, including lf logistics, a Li & Fung Company .

Global Logistic Properties announces acquisition of new indirect subsidiaries

Global Logistic Properties Ltd : Acquisition of new indirect subsidiaries . Acquired 70% shareholdings in China x-g technology via subscription of 23,333 ordinary shares for US$21.9 million . Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible asset value and EPS of co for year ending 31 March 2017 .