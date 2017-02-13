Edition:
4,930.20INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-45.60 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs4,975.80
Open
Rs4,980.00
Day's High
Rs4,980.00
Day's Low
Rs4,901.30
Volume
2,526
Avg. Vol
6,667
52-wk High
Rs6,246.65
52-wk Low
Rs4,708.00

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.36 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 9.22 billion rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.56 billion rupees .Says tenure of Subidh Bharagava as non executive chairman been extended.  Full Article

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare June-qtr profit up about 2.9 pct
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare : June-quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 10.03 billion rupees .Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.19 billion rupees.  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare says no financial impact due to temporary stoppage at Nabha plant
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : No material financial impact on co on temporary stoppage of operations at Nabha plant .  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare temporarily suspends ops at Nabha Patiala factory
Monday, 23 May 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : Due to disruption created by workforce, co decided to suspend operations temporarily at Nabha Patiala factory from May 21 .  Full Article

India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare - March-quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.97 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 10.53 billion rupees versus 11.65 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 70 per share .  Full Article

TABLE-India's GSK Consumer Healthcare June-qtr profit falls 18 pct

Aug 9 - GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Profit 1.32 1.61 Total Income 11.02 11.19 Note: The results are standalone. All figures are in billion rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2vk5riB (Bengaluru newsroom)

