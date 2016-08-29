Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.15 billion rupees versus 722.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.99 billion rupees versus 3.15 billion rupees last year .

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : March-quarter net profit 509.9 million rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 3.59 billion rupees versus 4 billion rupees last year .