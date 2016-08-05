Edition:
GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)

GMP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$2.77
Open
$2.81
Day's High
$2.82
Day's Low
$2.75
Volume
14,337
Avg. Vol
103,113
52-wk High
$4.83
52-wk Low
$2.13

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share c$0.02
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

GMP Capital Inc : Q2 loss per share c$0.02 . Q2 revenue fell 48 percent to c$41.5 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

