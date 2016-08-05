GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)
GMP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share c$0.02
GMP Capital Inc
BRIEF-GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share of c$0.79
* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to c$44.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: