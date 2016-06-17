GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.BO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gmr Infrastructure "completely denies sale of controlling stake in Hyderabad airport"
GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project
Tenaga Nasional says proposed $300 mln share subscription in GMR Energy to be EPS accretive by FY 2018
Gmr Infrastructure announces strategic investment of $300 mln from Tenaga Nasional Berhad
BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit enters agreement to issue $350 mln of fixed rate notes
BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit enters agreement to issue $350 mln of fixed rate notes

GMR Infrastructure - unit, GMR Hyderabad International Airport entered purchase agreement to issue $350 mln of 4.25 pct senior secured fixed rate notes