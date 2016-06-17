Edition:
GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)

GMRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

17.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
Rs15.95
Open
Rs16.05
Day's High
Rs17.40
Day's Low
Rs15.90
Volume
33,624,059
Avg. Vol
36,795,896
52-wk High
Rs22.05
52-wk Low
Rs10.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gmr Infrastructure "completely denies sale of controlling stake in Hyderabad airport"
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Completely denies sale of controlling stake in hyderabad airport" .  Full Article

GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Project worth inr 22.81 billion, funded by world bank .GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project.  Full Article

Tenaga Nasional says proposed $300 mln share subscription in GMR Energy to be EPS accretive by FY 2018
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Tenaga Nasional Bhd : Proposed subscription is expected to be EPS accretive to TNB by financial year 2018 .Announcement refers to proposed subscription of 1.09 billion equity shares in GMR Energy for $300 million.  Full Article

Gmr Infrastructure announces strategic investment of $300 mln from Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Monday, 9 May 2016 

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Announces strategic investment of USD 300 mn from Tenaga Nasional berhad, Malaysia into GMR Energy Ltd . Tenaga Nasional berhad picks up 30% equity stake in GMR energy's select portfolio of assets . The funds invested would primarily be utilised for repayment of corporate debt. . Gel will manage a balanced portfolio of coal based, gas based and renewable power projects having a total capacity of 4,630 mw . Portfolio would have an operating capacity of 2,300 mw and pipeline capacity of 2,330 mw . Tenaga has the right to invest in chhattisgarh and other assets at any time within the next five years . Moelis & company acted as the financial advisor to gel . For tnb, Credit Suisse ag acted as the transaction advisor .  Full Article

GMR Infrastructure Ltd News

BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit enters agreement to issue $350 mln of fixed rate notes

* GMR Infrastructure - unit, GMR Hyderabad International Airport entered purchase agreement to issue $350 mln of 4.25 pct senior secured fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
