GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Announces strategic investment of USD 300 mn from Tenaga Nasional berhad, Malaysia into GMR Energy Ltd . Tenaga Nasional berhad picks up 30% equity stake in GMR energy's select portfolio of assets . The funds invested would primarily be utilised for repayment of corporate debt. . Gel will manage a balanced portfolio of coal based, gas based and renewable power projects having a total capacity of 4,630 mw . Portfolio would have an operating capacity of 2,300 mw and pipeline capacity of 2,330 mw . Tenaga has the right to invest in chhattisgarh and other assets at any time within the next five years . Moelis & company acted as the financial advisor to gel . For tnb, Credit Suisse ag acted as the transaction advisor .