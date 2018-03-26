Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Getin Noble Bank Buys 9.99 Percent Stake In Getin Holding

March 26 (Reuters) - Getin Holding SA ::SAYS GETIN NOBLE BANK << >> BUYS 9.99 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY.

Getin Noble Resigns From Its Subordinated Bond Program

Jan 15 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO RESIGN FROM ANY BOND ISSUE UNDER ITS SUBORDINATED DEBT PROGRAM WHICH ONLY GOT APPROVED BY POLAND'S FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ON JAN. 10.KNF APPROVED THE COMPANY'S PROSPECTUS FOR UP TO 750 MILLION ZLOTY SUBORDINATED BOND PROGRAM FROM JULY 2017 ON JAN. 10, KNF SAID IN A STATEMENT ON WEDNESDAY nL8N1P54JH.

Getin Noble Bank Q3 net loss widens to 75.1 mln zlotys

Nov 16 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q3 NET LOSS OF 75.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 26.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCES 243.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 194.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 325.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 328.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 12.44 PCT AS AT SEPT. 30 VERSUS 12.31 PCT AS AT DEC. 31, 2016.

Polish regulator seeks opinion on extra capital for Getin Noble Bank

Poland's Getin Noble Bank : Poland's financial regulator has asked the economic stability body KSF to opine on whether to recognise the bank, Poland's sixth-biggest, as "systemically important" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.25 percent of its risk exposure, Getin Noble Bank said on Monday. .The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement..

Getin Noble Bank Q1 net result swings to loss of 18.3 mln zlotys

Getin Noble Bank SA : Said on Monday that it reported Q1 net loss of 18.3 million zlotys ($4.7 million) versus profit of 128.6 million zlotys year ago . Q1 net interest income 323.0 million zlotys versus 271.2 million zlotys year ago . Q1 net fee and commission income 36.3 million versus 94.9 million zlotys year ago . Said the result for Q1 includes the bank tax for Feb. and March in the amount of 38.0 million zlotys . Said the operating costs of the group amounted to 224.4 million zlotys, lower by 10.5 pct compares to Q1 2015 costs due to the implemented optimization program [nFWN16U0BK] . The value of credit sales in Q1 was 2.0 billion zlotys, down by 19 pct compared to Q1 2015 due to the optimization of the risk-weighted assets .Said the write-downs for impairment of financial assets in Q1 2016 amounted to 157.1 million zlotys, up by 28.7 million zlotys versus year ago.

Polish Getin CEO says does not expect net loss in 2016

Getin Noble Bank SA : The chief executive officer (CEO) at Getin Noble Bank, Poland's sixth biggest lender, said on Tuesday that he does not expect the bank to post a net loss for the whole 2016. . The bank said on Monday that it reported Q1 net loss of 18.3 million zlotys ($4.7 million) versus profit of 128.6 million zlotys year ago, due to newly-imposed bank tax. [nL5N18E0I8] . Getin Noble Bank CEO also said that he does not think the bank would collapse if it was to return spreads to FX mortgage holders. Further company coverage: [GNB.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).