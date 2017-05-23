Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greencore sees 5 pct UK packaging, raw materials inflation in H2

May 23 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc :Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2.Greencore CEO says will fully recover costs through pricing and product development activity.CEO speaking to Reuters in an interview.

Greencore Group sees modest short-term impact from Brexit

Greencore Group Plc : Recorded revenue of 360.4 mln stg in 13 weeks to 24 June 2016, an increase of 4.0 pct . Our assessment is that short-term impact on Greencore due to EU referendum is likely to be modest . If current exchange rates persist, net debt at year end will be higher than expected at half year . Q3 revenue 360.4 million stg .Year to date, group recorded revenue of 1,052.0 mln stg, 6.7 pct ahead.

Greencore H1 op profit up 8.5 pct, UK remains difficult

Greencore Group Plc : H1 adjusted eps rose 7.9 percent to 8.2 pence . H1 operating profit rose 8.5 percent to 43.5 million stg . H1 revenue rose 8.1 percent to 691.6 million stg . Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 2.55 penceper share . UK grocery retail environment has remained difficult, our business has still traded well . We are confident of further progress in months and years ahead . UK backdrop is expected to remain uncertain given changing nature of grocery industry and other potential economic headwinds Further company coverage: [GNC.L] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).