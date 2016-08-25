Grindrod Ltd : Unaudited interim results and dividend announcement for the six months ended June 30 2016 . Six month headline loss per share of 50.8 cents (headline earnings per share H1 2015: 43.6 cents) . Six month headline loss of 381.1 mln rand(headline earnings H1 2015: 327.9 mln rand) .Six month EBITDA 299.2 mln rand inclusive of joint ventures (H1 2015: 943.0 mln rand).
Grindrod Ltd : Trading statement . HEPS for six months ending June 30 were expected to be negative primarily as a result of exceptionally weak dry-bulk shipping rates during Q1 . Sees headline loss for six month's ended June 30 2016 to be between 46 and 54 cents per share (June 30 2015: headline earnings 43.5 cents per share) . Net asset value is approximately 22.28 rand per share (June 30 2015: 23.16 rand) . Has been necessary to raise an impairment of 675 mln rand in rail businesses .Board has reviewed group's strategy and decided to sell locomotive assembly business.
Grindrod Ltd : EPS and HEPS for six months ending 30 June 2016 are expected to be negative . Decrease is primarily as a result of exceptionally weak drybulk shipping rates during Q1. . Market has recovered in Q2 with improving drybulk shipping rates however recovery is at present insufficient to recover Q1 losses. . Tanker shipping and ship operating businesses continued to perform well during Q1. .Low commodity volumes impacted terminals and rail businesses whilst remaining freight businesses performed reasonably..
