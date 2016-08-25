Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grindrod says H1 HLPS at 50.8 cents vs HEPS of 43.6 cents yr ago

Grindrod Ltd : Unaudited interim results and dividend announcement for the six months ended June 30 2016 . Six month headline loss per share of 50.8 cents (headline earnings per share H1 2015: 43.6 cents) . Six month headline loss of 381.1 mln rand(headline earnings H1 2015: 327.9 mln rand) .Six month EBITDA 299.2 mln rand inclusive of joint ventures (H1 2015: 943.0 mln rand).

Grindrod sees H1 headline loss between 46-54 cents/share

Grindrod Ltd : Trading statement . HEPS for six months ending June 30 were expected to be negative primarily as a result of exceptionally weak dry-bulk shipping rates during Q1 . Sees headline loss for six month's ended June 30 2016 to be between 46 and 54 cents per share (June 30 2015: headline earnings 43.5 cents per share) . Net asset value is approximately 22.28 rand per share (June 30 2015: 23.16 rand) . Has been necessary to raise an impairment of 675 mln rand in rail businesses .Board has reviewed group's strategy and decided to sell locomotive assembly business.

Grindrod sees negative HEPS for six months ending 30 June

Grindrod Ltd : EPS and HEPS for six months ending 30 June 2016 are expected to be negative . Decrease is primarily as a result of exceptionally weak drybulk shipping rates during Q1. . Market has recovered in Q2 with improving drybulk shipping rates however recovery is at present insufficient to recover Q1 losses. . Tanker shipping and ship operating businesses continued to perform well during Q1. .Low commodity volumes impacted terminals and rail businesses whilst remaining freight businesses performed reasonably..