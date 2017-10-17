Genfit SA (GNFT.PA)
21.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€21.98
--
--
--
--
147,391
€35.65
€16.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Genfit completes offering of convertible bonds due 2022 for 180 million euros
Genfit completes convertible bonds offering for amount of 180 million euros
Genfit launches an offering of conbertible bonds for around 150 million euros
Genfit reports nine months revenues at 91 thousand euros
Genfit successfully raises 33.9 million euros in private placement
Genfit launches capital increase through private placement
Genfit H1 net loss widens to 12.7 million euros
Genfit to begin Elafibranor clinical program in PBC
Genfit SA:Intends to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of Elafibranor in treatment of PBC before end of 2016.Also announced its intention to launch new trials in NASH for pediatric as well as cirrhosis subpopulations. Full Article
Genfit announces enrollment of first patient in RESOLVE-IT
Genfit SA:Announces enrollment of first patient in RESOLVE-IT, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Elafibranor in NASH. Full Article
Genfit data from phase 2b trial of Genfit's elafibranor published in Gastroenterology
Genfit SA:Data from phase 2b trial of Genfit's elafibranor published in Gastroenterology. Full Article
* REG-GENFIT COMPLETES A €180 MILLION OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022