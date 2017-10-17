Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genfit completes offering of convertible bonds due 2022 for 180 million euros

Oct 17 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA ::REG-GENFIT COMPLETES A €180 MILLION OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022.‍OFFERING WAS MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSCRIBED, INITIAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM EUR 150 MILLION TO EUR 180 MILLION​.NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF THE OCEANES WAS SET AT €29.60, REPRESENTING A CONVERSION/EXCHANGE PREMIUM OF 30% TO CO’S REFERENCE SHARE PRICE‍​.‍OCEANES BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE OF 3.50% PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON APRIL 16, AND OCT 16 OF EACH YEAR​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA ::REG-GENFIT ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022 FOR AN AMOUNT OF €180 MILLION.‍INITIAL AMOUNT OF EUR 150 MILLION HAS BEEN INCREASED TO EUR 180 MILLION IN ACCORDANCE WITH CORPORATE AUTHORIZATIONS OF COMPANY​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA ::GENFIT LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022 FOR AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €150 MILLION.‍OCEANES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE COMPRISED BETWEEN 3.00% AND 3.50% PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY​.‍NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF OCEANES WILL BE SET AT A CONVERSION/EXCHANGE PREMIUM OF BETWEEN 30% AND 35% TO GENFIT'S REFERENCE SHARE PRICE​.BONDS TO BE REDEEMED AT PAR ON OCT 16, 2022.‍​.

Genfit reports‍ nine months revenues at 91 thousand euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA : :‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 113.8 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​.‍REVENUES FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 OF EUR 91 THOUSAND​.

Genfit successfully raises 33.9 million euros in private placement

Genfit SA : Genfit raises 33.9 million euros in private placement . Has placed 1,695,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 20.00 euros per share . Offering represents 6.4 pct of pre-transaction share capital . This Private Placement is the first step of a c. EUR 75-80 million fundraising .If all of the Company's programs are implemented at the pace currently expected by the Company, the proceeds of the global fundraising, together with its cash on hand, should allow the Company to finance its development until late 2018-early 2019.

Genfit launches capital increase through private placement

Genfit SA : Genfit launches a share capital increase through private placement . Company targets raising around 30 million euros ($33.6 million) through private placement .Private placement is first step of around 75-80 million euros fundraising.

Genfit H1 net loss widens to 12.7 million euros

Genfit SA : H1 revenue 3.6 million euros ($4.06 million) versus 2.4 million euros year ago . H1 net loss 12.7 million euros versus loss of 8.9 million euros year ago .H1 operating loss of 12.8 million euros versus loss of 9.1 million euros year ago.

Genfit to begin Elafibranor clinical program in PBC

Genfit SA:Intends to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of Elafibranor in treatment of PBC before end of 2016.Also announced its intention to launch new trials in NASH for pediatric as well as cirrhosis subpopulations.

Genfit announces enrollment of first patient in RESOLVE-IT

Genfit SA:Announces enrollment of first patient in RESOLVE-IT, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Elafibranor in NASH.

Genfit data from phase 2b trial of Genfit's elafibranor published in Gastroenterology

Genfit SA:Data from phase 2b trial of Genfit's elafibranor published in Gastroenterology.