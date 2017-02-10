Edition:
Greene King PLC (GNK.L)

GNK.L on London Stock Exchange

541.00GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
543.00
Open
539.50
Day's High
544.00
Day's Low
539.00
Volume
184,415
Avg. Vol
1,502,302
52-wk High
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00

Greene King says LFL sales for 40-wks to Feb. 5 up 1.1 pct
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Greene King Plc : Trading statement for 40 weeks to 5th february 2017 . In first 40 weeks of year, pub company achieved like-for-like (lfl) sales growth of 1.1 pct . Excluding fayre & square, lfl sales were +1.6 pct . Over last 16 weeks, we have seen a strong christmas trading period alongside usual quieter months of november and january. . Lfl sales over three christmas weeks were up 4.5 pct, despite tough comparisons with previous christmas. . We again broke our record for christmas day with sales of £7.4m, up 6.0 pct on previous year. . In a cask ale market down 3.8 pct, own-brewed volume (obv) in brewing & brands was down 4.2 pct. . Further progress was made on spirit integration with over 1,000 pubs now converted to 'best of both' pub company it system and ongoing synergy . We reached our target of 11 new pub acquisitions, of which six were farmhouse inns and five were hungry horse . Our disposal programme accelerated in second half as expected . So far this year, we have sold 59 pubs across both pub company and pub partners for total proceeds of c.£35m . We anticipate disposing a further 50-60 pubs this year, raising proceeds of c. £30-40m. .We are confident that combined strength of our brands, pubs, people and cash generation leaves us well placed to deliver another year of progress.  Full Article

Greene King completes 300 mln stg secured bond issuance
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Greene King Plc :Has finalised terms of a tap of its secured financing vehicle including issue, by greene king finance plc, of £300m class a6 notes due 2035 with a 4.0643 percent coupon.  Full Article

Greene King plc announces retirement of chairman
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Greene King plc:Says Tim Bridge, chairman of the company, will be retiring from the board on 1 May 2016.Says Philip Yea is joining the board on 2 February 2016 as a non-executive director, and then will take over as chairman on 2 May 2016.  Full Article

