Greene King PLC (GNK.L)
541.00GBp
3:50pm IST
-2.00 (-0.37%)
543.00
539.50
544.00
539.00
184,415
1,502,302
773.78
518.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Greene King says LFL sales for 40-wks to Feb. 5 up 1.1 pct
Greene King Plc
Greene King completes 300 mln stg secured bond issuance
Greene King Plc
Greene King plc announces retirement of chairman
Greene King plc:Says Tim Bridge, chairman of the company, will be retiring from the board on 1 May 2016.Says Philip Yea is joining the board on 2 February 2016 as a non-executive director, and then will take over as chairman on 2 May 2016. Full Article
Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares
MILAN European shares ended little changed on Friday as the euro's rally dimmed appetite for regional stocks but talk about possible cuts to European Central Bank stimulus boosted banks.