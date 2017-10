Metalurgica Gerdau SA : Said on Thursday that its extraordinary general meeting had approved the fifth private debenture issue totalling up to 450.0 million Brazilian reais ($136.6 million) . Minimum issue value to be subscribed and paid up is 150.0 million reais . Will use 88 percent of net proceeds to amortize short-term debt and 12 percent of net proceeds to strengthen cash position .The debentures will have a term of three years and will mature on August 9, 2019.