GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)
GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
524.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.65 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs537.75
Open
Rs535.00
Day's High
Rs537.75
Day's Low
Rs518.05
Volume
10,174
Avg. Vol
23,325
52-wk High
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GOCL Corp unit bags order worth 1.28 bln rupees
GOCL Corp Ltd
BRIEF-India's GOCL approves scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of two units
* Says approves scheme of arrangement in nature of amalgamation of IDL Buildware, Gulf Caressorie India Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZyBna Further company coverage:
