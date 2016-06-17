Edition:
India

GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)

GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

524.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.65 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs537.75
Open
Rs535.00
Day's High
Rs537.75
Day's Low
Rs518.05
Volume
10,174
Avg. Vol
23,325
52-wk High
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GOCL Corp unit bags order worth 1.28 bln rupees
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

GOCL Corp Ltd : Gocl corporation -unit idl explosives bagged an order worth inr 1.28 billion for a period of 2 years i.e. from 2016 to 2018 .  Full Article

GOCL Corp Ltd News

BRIEF-India's GOCL approves scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of two units

* Says approves scheme of arrangement in nature of amalgamation of IDL Buildware, Gulf Caressorie India Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZyBna Further company coverage:

