Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

938.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.75 (-2.16%)
Prev Close
Rs958.95
Open
Rs964.95
Day's High
Rs964.95
Day's Low
Rs928.00
Volume
383,262
Avg. Vol
706,384
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd says June-quarter consol net profit 2.44 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 21.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 2.64 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.85 billion rupees . 1Q FY 2017 India business sales was flat, impacted by a stretched summer and late onset of monsoon .  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products declares interim dividend of 1 rupee/shr
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share .  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products to combine two overseas units with co
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Amalgamation of wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries with Godrej Consumer Products Limited . No shares to be issued as consideration for amalgamation . Scheme of amalgamation of Godrej Consumer Products Mauritius Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products U.S. Holdings Ltd .  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd News

