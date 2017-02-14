Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Godrej Industries Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 899.5 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 21.88 billion rupees .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.18 billion rupees.

Godrej Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 637.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 19.75 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 627.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.28 billion rupees .

Godrej Appliances: Godrej appliances eyes inr 2 billion revenue from medical refrigerator portfolio .

Godrej Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.39 billion rupees year ago . India's Godrej Industries Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 25.44 billion rupees versus 22.76 billion rupees year ago .

Godrej Industries Ltd : Godrej industries ltd.- appointment of Avani Davda as the managing director of natures basket limited . Godrej industries ltd.- Mohit Khattar, current MD, moving within group as head-retail strategy and branding .