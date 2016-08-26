Edition:
Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

GOG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,709.00GBp
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
1,700.00
Open
1,708.00
Day's High
1,713.00
Day's Low
1,694.00
Volume
36,290
Avg. Vol
145,891
52-wk High
2,344.00
52-wk Low
1,442.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Go-Ahead Group sees fy adj oper profit at or around upper end of market forecasts
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Go-ahead Group Plc :Expects to report FY adjusted operating profit at or around upper end of market forecasts and outlook remains unchanged..  Full Article

Go-Ahead says on track to meet FY expectations
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Go-ahead Group Plc : Full year expectations for group as a whole and for our bus and rail divisions remain unchanged . On an adjusted basis, 2015/16 will represent another year of strong profit growth for group . Company remains in a strong financial position, with robust cashflows .Company expects to hit £100m bus profit target on an adjusted basis.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index ended the session higher on Thursday with most sectors in positive territory with the exception of financial stocks, which suffered, alongside the rest of their European peers, after the European central bank reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

