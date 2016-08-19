Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay gross 2.1 lira, net 1.785 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 30.

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.