Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)
74.50TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.10TL (-0.13%)
74.60TL
74.65TL
75.35TL
74.35TL
91,007
150,756
86.20TL
65.20TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Goltas Cimento Q2 net profit flat at 14.5 mln lira YOY
Goltas Cimento
Goltas Cimento Q1 net profit drops to 13.2 million lira
Goltas Cimento
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay gross 2.1 lira, net 1.785 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 30. Full Article
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 . Full Article
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Competition Authority gave administrative fines to six cement companies due to the violation of competition law.According to the statement released on Turkish Competition Authority's website; Göltaş Göller Bölgesi Çimento faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine. Full Article