Edition:
India

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)

GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

783.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.65 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs772.00
Open
Rs779.90
Day's High
Rs794.00
Day's Low
Rs779.90
Volume
42,557
Avg. Vol
34,543
52-wk High
Rs889.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd News

BRIEF-Gulf Oil Lubricants India seeks members' nod for reappointment of Ravi Chawla as MD

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Ravi Chawla as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uWckWa) Further company coverage:

» More GOLU.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials