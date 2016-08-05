Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 21.8 mln lira

Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue 324.6 million lira ($107.99 million) versus 308.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 21.8 million lira versus 17.8 million lira year ago.

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS raises capital to 270 mln Turksih lira

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Raises its capital to 270 million Turkish lira from 11.9 million lira year ago.Says to increase capital from internal resources through bonus share distribution.

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS signs collective labour agreement with LASTIK-IS

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Signs collective labour agreement with Petroleum, Chemical and Rubber Industry Workers' Union of Turkey (LASTIK-IS) for 24 months effective as of Jan. 1.