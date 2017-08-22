Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc ::Canada Goose Holdings - ‍on Aug 15, entered into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of december 2, 2016 .Canada Goose Holdings - on Aug 15, 2017, co entered amendment to senior secured asset-based revolving facility, originally dated as of June 3, 2016.Canada Goose Holdings-ABL amendment increased commitments to $200.0 million with seasonal increase of up to $250.0 million during peak season.