Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

GOOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.71 (+2.78%)
Prev Close
$25.58
Open
$25.72
Day's High
$26.29
Day's Low
$25.72
Volume
125,838
Avg. Vol
160,212
52-wk High
$32.80
52-wk Low
$20.32

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canada Goose Holdings enterS into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of December 2, 2016
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc ::Canada Goose Holdings - ‍on Aug 15, entered into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of december 2, 2016 .Canada Goose Holdings - on Aug 15, 2017, co entered amendment to senior secured asset-based revolving facility, originally dated as of June 3, 2016.Canada Goose Holdings-ABL amendment increased commitments to $200.0 million with seasonal increase of up to $250.0 million during peak season.  Full Article

Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

: Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut Further company coverage: [GOOS.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Canada Goose Holdings prices IPO at C$17 per share
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Canada Goose Holdings Inc : Canada Goose announces pricing of initial public offering .Says initial public offering of 20.0 million shares priced at C$17.00per share.  Full Article

REFILE-Retailer Roots Corp files for IPO in Canada

Sept 13 Canadian lifestyle retailer Roots Corp said on Wednesday it filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

