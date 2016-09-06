Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gozde GSYO unit signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136 mln lira

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Unit Ismet Ambalaj signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136.0 million lira ($46.29 million) to Klöckner Pentaplast.

Gozde Girisim Q2 net loss narrows to 11.2 mln lira

Gozde GSYO :Reported on Friday Q2 net loss of 11.2 mln lira versus loss of 39.4 mln lira year ago.

Gozde GSYO sets up a new unit

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Sets up a new unit Sebat Çakmak Sinai ve Tüketim Mallari with 1 million lira ($346,945.15) capital.

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 48 pct of Rotopas Ambalaj for $10.0 mln

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 48 percent of Rotopas Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticareti for $10.0 million.Ismet Ambalaj two units Rotopas Ambalaj and Polinas Plastik will be merged.

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit Ismet Ambalaj increases stake in Polinas Plastik

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 26 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20.5 million.

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS swaps 48.81 pct of Celik Sinai Urunler for 48.81 pct of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Buys 48.81 percent of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi for $24.4 million.Its share in Azmusebat Celik Sanayi increases to 97.61 percent after transaction.Sells 48.81 percent in Celik Sinai Urunler for $24.4 million.Its share in Celik Sinai Urunler decreases to 0 percent after transaction.

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 23 pct of Polinas Plastik for $20 million

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Says unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 2.1 million shares representing 23 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20 million.Buys 945,000 shares of total acquired 2.1 million shares representing 10.50 percent from Yazicilar Holding for $9.1 million.

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS's unit Uc Yildiz Tarimsal Isletmeler to merge with its unit Ismet Ambalaj Yatirimlari

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Uc Yildiz Tarimsal Isletmeler to merge with its unit Ismet Ambalaj Yatirimlari.