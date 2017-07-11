Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)
7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€7.43
--
--
--
--
40,268
€12.76
€6.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bourbon joins Automated Ships Ltd and Kongsberg to deliver autonomous offshore support vessel prototype
July 11 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA
Bourbon FY net loss widens to 263.0 million euros
Bourbon Corporation SA
Bourbon H1 adjusted revenue falls to 599.2 million euros
Bourbon SA
Financing for Bourbon's investment in gas sector not to be obtained within timeframe
Bourbon SA
Bourbon comments on FY 2016 guidance
Bourbon SA:Says 2016 will likely see a low point in the cycle with probably a slight rebound in the second half of the year.Says its results will continue to be influenced by the EUR/USD exchange rate.Expects that the current imbalance between oil supply and demand should become more balance later in the year or next year. Full Article
Bourbon to acquire Evergas and Greenship Gas
Bourbon SA:Has decided to acquire activities of global leader in ethane transportation.Acquisition comprises 100 pct of Greenship Gas, a Singaporean owned 'shipping trust.Acquisition comprises 100 pct of Evergas, operator and contractor of gas transportation services.Evergas and Greenship Gas are owned by their majority shareholder JACCAR holdings.Purchase price for these companies is $320 million with a net debt as of Dec. 31, 2015 of $389 million. Full Article
Chairman de Chateauvieux denies negotiations aimed at delisting Bourbon
Bourbon SA:Jacques de Chateauvieux, chairman of Bourbon and Jaccar Holdings, formally denies conducting any negotiation aimed at delisting Bourbon.De Chateauvieux reiterates his intention to comment on Bourbon's strategy next Tuesday, March 29.No statement or comment before that time. Full Article
Bourbon Chairman mulling bid to take co private - Bloomberg
Bloomberg:Bourbon SA Chairman Jacques De Chateauvieux mulling bid to take co private-Bloomberg, citing sources - Bloomberg, citing sources.Bourbon SA chairman, who already owns more than 50 percent of Bourbon through his investment co Jaccar Holdings, is speaking with financial advisers on possible offer for shares he doesn't already own - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Mandate of Bourbon CFO Nicolas Malgrain ends
Bourbon SA:Announces evolution in general management composition with end of mandate of Nicolas Malgrain as executive vice-president, chief financial officer.Company will continue to be lead by CEO, Christian Lefevre and executive vice-president, COO, Gael Bodenes. Full Article
BRIEF-Bourbon joins Automated Ships Ltd and Kongsberg to deliver autonomous offshore support vessel prototype
* REG-BOURBON JOINS AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD AND KONGSBERG TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING AUTONOMOUS OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL PROTOTYPE