Great Portland sees FY like-for-like rental values flat to down 7.5 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates ::CEO forecasts FY rent values to be flat to down 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.CEO forecasts fy office rent values to be down 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.CEO says rental uncertainty still persisting in London market after Brexit vote.CEO says offering 3 additional months of rent-free periods as incentives to secure new tenants.FD says co gets 11 percent of rent roll from financial clients in London.

Great Portland says to sell London property Rathbone Square

Great Portland Estates Plc : Gpe sells rathbone square, w1 for £435 million and proposes to return profit of £110 million to shareholders . Sale to rathbone place jersey limited, an entity owned by westinvest gesellschaft für investmentfonds mbh and deka immobilien investment gmbh . Sale is expected to crystallise a whole-life capital return for gpe from entire development project of approximately £110.0 million . £110.0 million is proposed to be returned to shareholders by way of a special dividend . Following receipt of majority of sales proceeds, whole life surplus of approximately £110.0 million is proposed to be returned to shareholders . It is anticipated that this will be effected by way of a special dividend, which would be accompanied by a share consolidation .Gpe was advised on sale and proposed capital return by CBRE, GM Real Estate, Nabarro, BofA Merrill lynch, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Lazard.

Great Portland says Jonathan Nicholls to become Shaftesbury chairman

Great Portland Estates Plc : Jonathan Nicholls will retire from board at 2016 annual general meeting on 7 July 2016 to become chairman of Shaftesbury Plc in Autumn 2016 . Charles Philipps will serve as acting senior independent director and acting chairman of audit committee from 7 July 2016 .Search for Nicholls replacement is underway.

Great Portland Estates buys 73/77 Oxford Street Ltd

Great Portland Estates Plc : Gpe acquires 73/77 Oxford Street Ltd .Has acquired entire issued share capital of 73/77 Oxford Street Ltd for £71.0 million.

Great Portland full-year NAV/shr rises

Great Portland Estates Plc : Portfolio valuation up 14.7% 1 in year (developments: 26.2% 1 ) and 3.9% 1 in h2 . Rental value growth of 9.9% 1 (10.6% offices, 7.7% retail); 2.6% 1 in h2 . Epra 2 nav per share of 847 pence (pre-sdlt increase: 857 pence), up 19.5% in year and 4.8% in H2 . Total capex to come at committed and near-term development schemes of £428 million, 52% in next 12 months . Global economic and political uncertainties, including upcoming eu referendum, are affecting broader business confidence and investor appetite - CEO .Fy pretax profit 555.1 million stg versus 507.4 million stg year ago.