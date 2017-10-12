Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd ::Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results.Gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​ for Q3.Q3 ‍production results consistent with previous quarter & fall in line with company's annual guidance ​.Qtrly ‍silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces​.Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag eq oz for 2017​.Q3 ‍consolidated metal production increased 13% to 1.08 million silver equivalent ounces​.Maintaining previously issued AISC guidance for 2017 of U$14 - 16 per payable silver ounce.

Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd ::Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly metal production increased 6 pct to a record 1.1 million ag eq oz versus q2 2016.Qtrly silver production increased 6 pct to 569,229 silver ounces versus q2 2016.Says company's production and cost guidance for year ending december 31, 2017 remains unchanged.Sees full year 2017 capital expenditure of $6.3 million – $7.3 million.

Great Panther Silver qtrly metal production decreased 12%

Great Panther Silver Ltd : Great panther silver reports third quarter 2016 production results . Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 12% to 953,632 silver equivalent ounces . Great Panther Silver Ltd qtrly silver production decreased 13% to 510,491 silver ounces . Qtrly gold production decreased 11% to 5,423 gold ounces . Great Panther Silver Ltd - expect to meet production guidance for 2016 .Great Panther Silver Ltd - company continues to expect to achieve its guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz for 2016.

Great Panther Silver qtrly loss per share C$0.01

Great Panther Silver Ltd : Qtrly loss per share C$0.01 . Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 revenue rose 33 percent to c$25.6 million . Qtrly metal production decreased 5% to 1,037,728 ag eq oz . Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 536,726 silver ounces . Says gold production increased 13% to 6,010 gold ounce . Says is reducing its cash cost and AISC guidance for year ending December 31, 2016 . Sees FY AISC between $12.00 - $14.00 .Qtrly AISC decreased 43% to US$7.19 per payable silver ounce.

Great Panther Silver says qtrly consolidated metal production fell 5 pct

Great Panther Silver Ltd : Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016 production results . Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 5% to 1,037,728 silver equivalent ounces . Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 536,726 silver ounces . Production in Q2 of 2016 was consistent with annual guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz . Qtrly gold production increased 13%, to 6,010 gold ounces . Production in Q2 of 2016 was consistent with annual guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz . Completing evaluation of Coricancha mine in Peru, continues to review acquisition opportunities in Americas on regular basis .Production from San Ignacio mine is expected to gradually increase through balance of 2016.

Great Panther Silver says increases previously announced bought deal financing to $26 mln

Great Panther Silver Ltd : Says in event over-allotment option is exercised in full, aggregate gross proceeds to company will be $29.9 million . Great Panther Silver increases previously announced bought deal financing to $26 million .Entered into an amended and restated underwriting agreement dated July 6, 2016 with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation.

Great Panther Silver reports fatality at Guanajuato

Great Panther Silver Ltd :Fatality of a contract miner occurred on Wednesday, June 22 due to an isolated rock fall at Guanajuatito mine in Mexico.

Great Panther Silver Limited terminates option on Guadalupe de los Reyes Project

Great Panther Silver Limited:Says notified Vista Gold Corp that it is terminating option agreement on Guadalupe de los Reyes Project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Great Panther Resources Ltd reports fatality at Guanajuato Mine Complex

Great Panther Resources Ltd:Reports fatality at guanajuato mine complex.Reports fatality of a contract scooptram operator that occurred at its guanajuato mine complex in Mexico on Friday evening.Full investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing".Says safety procedures are being reviewed and reinforced.