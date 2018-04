Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Globalworth Poland Real Estate To Offer New Shares To Growthpoint

April 12 (Reuters) - GLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE NV ::SIGNS COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GROWTHPOINT FOR ACQUISITION OF CO'S NEW SHARES.AFTER ALLOTMENT OF NEW SHARES GROWTHPOINT TO HOLD NOT LESS THAN 30% STAKE IN CO.GROWTHPOINT TO INVEST NOT LESS THAN EUR 120 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN EUR 150 MILLION IN CO.NEW SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO GROWTHPOINT AT PRICE OF 1.57 EURO PER SHARE.

Griffin Premium Buys Warta Tower In Warsaw For About EUR 55 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT COMPANY, THROUGH INDIRECTLY OWNED UNITS, SIGNED A DEAL WITH KREH2 SP. Z O.O. AND CHMIELNA S.A R.L. TO PURCHASE 100 PERCENT OF RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS IN CHMIELNA INWESTYCJE KREH2 SP. Z O.O. SP. K. .TOTAL VALUE OF THE DEAL IS ABOUT EUR 55 MILLION .CHMIELNA INWESTYCJE KREH2 SP. Z O.O. SP. K. OWNS OFFICE BUILDING WARTA TOWER IN WARSAW.

Globalworth AM Buys 67.9 Pct Stake In Tender For Griffin Premium

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Griffin Premium RE NV (Griffin Premium) ::GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGEMENT S.R.L. (Globalworth AM) BUYS 106.0 MILLION OF CO'S SHARES, 67.90 PERCENT STAKE.

67.9% of Griffin Premium Shares Subscribed For In Tender

Nov 29 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::FOLLOWING THE TENDER OF GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS (GAM) FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES, 106 MILLIONS OF SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR, AN INTERMEDIARY IN THE TENDER, DM BZ WBK SAID.GAM ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 106,014,429 SHARES OF GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE WHAT REPRESENTED 67.90 PCT OF COMPANY'S VOTES (nFWN1ME0OL) .GRIFFIN PREMIUM HAS ALSO SIGNED AN ORGANIZATIONAL AGREEMENT WITH GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED.AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT THE COMPANY HAS OBLIGED TO UNDERTAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS FOLLOWING THE TENDER AND ITS OUTCOME.

Gobarto Q3 net result turns to profit of EUR 8.3 mln

Nov 23 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 8.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q3 RENTAL REVENUE WAS 7.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Management says purchase price in tender offer reflects fair value of Griffin Premium RE

Oct 23 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS THAT TENDER OFFER PRICE OF 5.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE FALLS WITHIN THE RANGE OF SHARE PRICES THAT REPRESENT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY.CONCLUDED THAT COMPANY SHOULD FACILITATE TENDER OFFER AND COOPERATE IN THE EXECUTION AND FINALISATION OF THE TENDER OFFER .RECOMMENDED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY THAT THEY EXERCISE THE VOTES ATTACHED TO THEIR SHARES IN FAVOUR OF THE PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS INCLUDED IN THE SHAREHOLDERS’ CIRCULAR.GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS S.R.L. ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR COMPANY'S SHARES REPRESENTING 67.90 PERCENT OF VOTES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 5.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON OCT.4 nFWN1ME0OL.

Griffin Premium to buy legal rights to properties of GAV of c. EUR 160 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SIGNS CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO BUY LEGAL RIGHTS TO PROPERTIES OF GROSS ASSET VALUE (GAV) OF ABOUT EUR 160 MILLION.PRECEDENT CONDITION OF AGREEMENT CONCLUSION IS TAKEOVER OF AT LEAST 50 PERCENT STAKE OF CO PLUS ONE SHARE BY GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS.

GAM to announce tender offer for Griffin Premium shares representing 67.90 pct of votes

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::CO'S SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 47.92 PERCENT OF VOTES SIGN INVESTMENT DEAL WITH GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS S.R.L. (GAM).GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS TO ANNOUNCE TENDER OFFER FOR CO'S SHARES REPRESENTING 67.90 PERCENT OF VOTES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 5.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE.TENDERER PLANS TO KEEP CO'S TRADING AT WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE.