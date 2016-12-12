Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA (GPW.WA)
46.39PLN
24 Oct 2017
-- (--)
46.39zł
--
--
--
--
37,274
49.98zł
36.05zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GPW to vote on changes in management
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych
WSE to raise 120 mln zlotys through series D, E bond issue
Warsaw Stock Exchange
WSE plans to roll over debt of 120 mln zlotys
Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
WSE H1 net profit falls to 60.3 mln zlotys YoY
Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
WSE appoints Adam Milosz new chairman of supervisory board
Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
WSE might sell its stake in Aquis Exchange
Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Karol Poltorak, vice chairman of the management board, resigned - Reuters.Karol Poltorak was vice chairman of the company's management board responsible for finance (CFO). Full Article
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Extraordinary meeting of its shareholders dismissed Wieslaw Rozlucki from his post of chairman of the company’s supervisory board. Full Article
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Its shareholders resolved to appoint Malgorzata Zaleska as president of the company's management board.The GPW's shareholders decision has to be approved by Polish Financial Supervision Authority.Polish state treasury named Malgorzata Zaleska as its candidate on Jan. 7. Full Article
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Pawel Tamborski resigned from position of CEO and chairman of the company's management board as of Dec. 31. Full Article