GPW to vote on changes in management

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych : Said on Friday that Poland's Treasury, which holds over 50 pct stake in GPW, has requested an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Jan. 4, 2017 . One of the resolution projects concerns voting on changes in the company's management board and appointing a new CEO .Malgorzata Zaleska, the current CEO, was appointed in Jan..

WSE to raise 120 mln zlotys through series D, E bond issue

Warsaw Stock Exchange : Its management resolves to issue 1.2 million of series D, E bonds of a 100 zloty ($26.2) nominal value each . To issue series D bonds of the total nominal value not bigger than 60 mln zlotys, and series E of the total nominal value not bigger than 60 mln zlotys .The bonds redemption date shall be Jan. 31, 2022, and they will bear a floating interest rate equal to the Wibor 6M referance rate plus a margin.

WSE plans to roll over debt of 120 mln zlotys

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) : Says has started searching for advisors for its potential issue of long term bonds at variable rate . Plans to refinance the existing series A and B bonds with redemption date on Jan. 2, 2017 .Estimates the nominal value of the bonds of the new issue at 120 million zlotys ($31.05 million).

WSE H1 net profit falls to 60.3 mln zlotys YoY

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) : Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market reports a 6 pct fall in H1 revenue to 155.5 million zlotys ($39.5 million) as revenue from share trading was down by 12.8 mln zlotys . H1 EBITDA was 84.0 mln zlotys versus 92.1 mln zlotys year on year . H1 net profit was 60.3 mln zlotys versus 65.4 mln zlotys year on year .Q2 net profit was 33.9 mln zlotys versus 27.0 mln zlotys year on year.

WSE appoints Adam Milosz new chairman of supervisory board

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :Its board said on Tuesday that it has appointed Adam Milosz as the new chairman of the supervisory board.

WSE might sell its stake in Aquis Exchange

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) : Said on Monday that it signed a conditional agreement (a call option) to sell its 26.33 pct stake in Aquis Exchange (Aquis) . Aquis holds the right to execute the call option . Aquis or an entity named by it may buy the shares . The call option may be exercised by Aquis, only if WSE issues a negative decision concerning a potential restructuring of Aquis or its capital structure to implement an initial public offering by Aquis or if WSE issues a negative decision concerning an IPO by Aquis . The selling price is 37 pounds ($52.4) per share .The call option may only be exercised for all WSE's shares held in Aquis and will expire by the end of November 2017.

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA says Karol Poltorak resigns as vice chairman of the management board responsible for finance-Reuters

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Karol Poltorak, vice chairman of the management board, resigned - Reuters.Karol Poltorak was vice chairman of the company's management board responsible for finance (CFO).

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA dismisses chairman of supervisory board

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Extraordinary meeting of its shareholders dismissed Wieslaw Rozlucki from his post of chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

Malgorzata Zaleska appointed president of management board of Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Its shareholders resolved to appoint Malgorzata Zaleska as president of the company's management board.The GPW's shareholders decision has to be approved by Polish Financial Supervision Authority.Polish state treasury named Malgorzata Zaleska as its candidate on Jan. 7.

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA Pawel Tamborski resigns as CEO and chairman of management board

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:Pawel Tamborski resigned from position of CEO and chairman of the company's management board as of Dec. 31.