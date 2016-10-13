Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Granules India gets US FDA nod for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets
Granules India Ltd
Granules India unit to buy 12.5 pct stake in USpharma
Granules India Ltd
Granules India's Jeedimetla plant gets EIR from US FDA
Granules India Ltd
Granules India Ltd fixes record date for third interim dividend
Granules India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 09, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of third interim dividend. Full Article
Granules India Ltd declares third interim dividend
Granules India Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 0.15 Indian rupees per share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each representing 15 pct. of paid-up capital for financial year 2015-16. Full Article
BRIEF-Granules India gets USFDA approval for Prasugrel tablet
* Says receipt of approval from US FDA for ANDA filed by USpharma Windlas, LLC