Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,182.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs43.40 (+3.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,138.65
Open
Rs1,145.00
Day's High
Rs1,188.00
Day's Low
Rs1,124.50
Volume
645,654
Avg. Vol
1,340,435
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grasim Industries gets members' nod for NCD issue, sub-division of shares
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Grasim Industries Ltd :Gets members' nod for NCD issue, sub-division of shares.  Full Article

Grasim Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 64 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Grasim Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 8.30 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 90.04 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 5.08 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 82.76 billion rupees . Approved sub division of shares having face value of INR 10 each into 5 shares of face value INR 2 each . Each shareholder of ABNL holding 100 shares will get 30 shares in Grasim and 210 shares in ABFSL . Co will continue to focus on expanding the VSF market in India .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Nuvo June-qtr consol profit more than halves
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Aditya Birla Nuvo : June-quarter consol net profit 3.05 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 31.94 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 7.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 31.88 billion rupees . Approved scheme of arrangement between co, unit Aditya Birla Fashion Services and Grasim Industries . Post merger, demerger of financial services business from amalgamated Grasim into ABFSL .  Full Article

Grasim Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Grasim Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis

* Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2fezPUl Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

