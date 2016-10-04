Edition:
Greggs PLC (GRG.L)

GRG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,286.70GBp
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

3.70 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
1,283.00
Open
1,280.00
Day's High
1,290.00
Day's Low
1,272.00
Volume
22,289
Avg. Vol
228,014
52-wk High
1,304.84
52-wk Low
891.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greggs says full year expectations unchanged
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Greggs : Trading in line with expectations . Total sales up 5.6% for 13 weeks to Oct. 1 . Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up 2.8% . Our expectations for full year outturn remain unchanged .As we look to next year, whilst we anticipate some general industry-wide cost pressures, we expect to make further progress against our strategic plan.  Full Article

Greggs sees year in line after H1 underlying pretax rises
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Greggs Plc : Interim dividend 9.5 pence per share . H1 sales rose 6 percent to 422 million stg . Pre-Tax profit including property profits and exceptional charges £25.4m . Have made an encouraging start to second half of year and are alert to any change in consumer demand that may result from current economic uncertainty . Expect to deliver full-year growth in line with our previous expectations as well as further progress against our strategic plan .H1 underlying diluted eps 22.3 pence versus 19.5 pence year ago.  Full Article

Greggs PLC News

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

