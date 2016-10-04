Greggs : Trading in line with expectations . Total sales up 5.6% for 13 weeks to Oct. 1 . Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up 2.8% . Our expectations for full year outturn remain unchanged .As we look to next year, whilst we anticipate some general industry-wide cost pressures, we expect to make further progress against our strategic plan.

Greggs Plc : Interim dividend 9.5 pence per share . H1 sales rose 6 percent to 422 million stg . Pre-Tax profit including property profits and exceptional charges £25.4m . Have made an encouraging start to second half of year and are alert to any change in consumer demand that may result from current economic uncertainty . Expect to deliver full-year growth in line with our previous expectations as well as further progress against our strategic plan .H1 underlying diluted eps 22.3 pence versus 19.5 pence year ago.