Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grainger commits to build-to-rent scheme on Leeds Riverside

Grainger Plc : Commit to landmark build-to-rent scheme on Leeds Riverside to deliver c.250 prs homes . Agreed to forward purchase a private rented sector for c.40m stg from YP Real Estate .Scheme is expected to complete in 2019 and is anticipated to generate a gross yield on cost approaching 7 pct once fully let.

Grainger says performance in sales in line with management expectations

Grainger Plc : Update on trading for ten months to 31 July 2016 . Says 91 mln stg of revenue from sales of vacant properties over period (July 2015: 81 mln stg) . Says sales pipeline of 188 mln stg (July 2015: 172 mln stg) . Says started construction of our 100 mln stg Clippers Quay Scheme in Salford (614 homes) .Says continued high levels of demand for UK private rented sector homes (PRS), with good lettings and levels of rental growth.

Grainger sees FY recurring profit ahead of its expectations

Grainger Plc : Strong performance during a transformational period . Significant progress against strategic targets . Grainger has performed strongly in first six months of year. . Identified cost savings that will reduce our overheads by almost a quarter . Half yearly net rental income up 13% to £18.0m. . Rhalf yearly recurring profit up 13% to £25.4m. . 1.45p interim dividend and an expected full year dividend of around 4p, . Profit before tax on continuing operations of £36.6m (hy15: £21.1m), . Second half of the year has started well . Expect recurring profit for full year to be ahead of management expectations. .Actively considering, bidding on, and securing a number of compelling prs investment opportunities,.

Grainger Plc announces sale of german portfolio and business

Grainger Plc:Says it has exchanged contracts with Heitman, to sell its equity interest in the FRM German residential rented portfolio and in its German business platform for gross consideration of e124 mln (£94m).

Grainger declares quarterly dividend

Grainger PLC:Declares a cash dividend of $1.17 per share payable on March 1, 2016, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2016.