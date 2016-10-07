Grifols SA (GRLS.MC)
24.17EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.15 (-0.62%)
€24.32
€24.28
€24.34
€24.07
349,050
555,364
€26.97
€16.48
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Grifols says US prosecutor will not pursue case against Grifols
Grifols SA
Grifols' phase I Alzheimer vaccine study shows good safety profile, tolerability
Grifols SA
Grifols reports H1 EBITDA at 553.6 mln euros
Grifols
Grifols to buy a 48,000 square meter plot of land
Grifols SA
Hologic, Grifols say FDA approves Zika diagnostic test
Hologic
Spain's Grifols targets 1.2 bln euro investments until 2020
Grifols SA
Grifols approves dividend payout of net 0.1074 euro per share
Grifols SA
Spain's Grifols takes 20 percent of Singulex for $50 mln
Grifols SA
Grifols SA to buy 49 percent of U.S. group for $100 mln
Grifols SA:Says it will take a 49 percent stake in U.S. group Interstate Blood Bank for $100 million.Says it has the option to acquire the remaining 51 percent stake for another $100 million with a $10 million fee for the option itself. Full Article
Minerales y Productos Derivados SA sells stake in Progenika to Grifols
Minerales y Productos Derivados SA:Sells to Grifols SA its stake of 19,838 shares in Progenika Biopharma SA.Transaction was settled in cash of 611,128 euros and 42,917 class B Grifols shares of 0.05 euro nominal value each. Full Article
Spain's Grifols to remain in Catalonia for now: source
MADRID Spain's Grifols has no plans to leave Catalonia at the moment but, if the current situation changes in a way which could affect the company's business, the board will take appropriate steps, a company sources said on Monday.