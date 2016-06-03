Edition:
Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)

GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

437.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs437.75
Open
Rs432.55
Day's High
Rs444.00
Day's Low
Rs428.00
Volume
17,650
Avg. Vol
29,440
52-wk High
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00

Latest Key Developments

Grindwell Norton seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Grindwell Norton Ltd : Grindwell Norton Ltd.- seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Grindwell Norton March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Grindwell Norton Ltd : March-quarter net profit 305.7 million rupees versus 272.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.21 billion rupees versus 2.96 billion rupees last year . Declared interim dividend of INR 6.50 per share .  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6.50 Indian rupees per equity share (130%) of 5 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend shall be paid on or after March 29, 2016.  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Ltd says strike at Bengaluru plant withdrawn
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Strike at Bengaluru plant has been withdrawn with effect from November 23, 2015 and normal operations have been restored.  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Grindwell Norton June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 303.2 million rupees versus profit 295 million rupees year ago

