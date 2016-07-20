Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in West Africa

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of step-down wholly owned subsidiary in gabon, west Africa .

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in Singapore

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary named Greenply Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore .

Greenply Industries approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 bln rupees

Greenply Industries Ltd : Approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 billion rupees .