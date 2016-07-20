Edition:
Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)

GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

274.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.70 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs279.45
Open
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs281.00
Day's Low
Rs272.25
Volume
10,371
Avg. Vol
83,374
52-wk High
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in West Africa
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of step-down wholly owned subsidiary in gabon, west Africa .  Full Article

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in Singapore
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary named Greenply Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore .  Full Article

Greenply Industries approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 bln rupees
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 billion rupees .  Full Article

Greenply Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Greenply Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 306.3 million rupees versus profit 341.1 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

