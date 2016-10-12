Edition:
India

Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,525.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
2,524.00
Open
2,500.00
Day's High
2,535.00
Day's Low
2,500.00
Volume
5,690,971
Avg. Vol
7,534,469
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal okays JMR-Transaction Capital deal
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Growthpoint Properties says FY gross revenue up 26.1 pct
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Growthpoint Properties Ltd : Summary of audited results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Has declared a final dividend of 94.3 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016 . Revaluation of properties in South Africa and goz resulted in an upward revision of r0.8 billion (0.1pct) to r104.7 billion for investment property . Growth in fy gross revenue at 26.1 percent . Fy finance income decreased by 24.7pct to r690 million (fy15: r916 million) .Expects dividend growth for fy17 to be similar to that achieved for fy16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Growthpoint Properties Ltd News

Photo

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

» More GRTJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials