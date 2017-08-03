Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT_u.TO)
50.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$50.46
--
--
--
--
94,648
$52.69
$40.84
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite REIT Q2 FFO $0.85 per stapled unit
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust declares monthly distribution
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.203 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on April 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on March 31. Full Article
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust declares monthly distribution
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.192 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on March 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on February 29. Full Article
BRIEF-Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018
* Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018