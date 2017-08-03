Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :Granite announces 2017 second quarter results.Rental revenue and tenant recoveries were $55.0 million in q2 compared to $56.4 million in prior year period.Qtrly ffo per unit $0.67.Qtrly affo per unit $0.69.

Granite REIT Q2 FFO $0.85 per stapled unit

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Granite announces 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly ffo $0.85 per stapled unit .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust declares monthly distribution

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.203 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on April 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on March 31.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust declares monthly distribution

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust:Board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.192 per stapled unit.Distribution will be paid by Granite on March 15 to stapled unitholders of record date as on February 29.