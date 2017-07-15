Gruh Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 601.8 million rupees versus 503.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.50 billion rupees versus 2.97 billion rupees last year .

Gruh Finance Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs up to INR 35 billion, issue of debt-tier II NCDs up to INR 1.15 billion .