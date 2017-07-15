Edition:
India

Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)

GRUH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

504.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.10 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs512.55
Open
Rs515.95
Day's High
Rs515.95
Day's Low
Rs501.00
Volume
144,368
Avg. Vol
233,218
52-wk High
Rs553.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gruh Finance Q1 net profit rises y/y
Saturday, 15 Jul 2017 

July 15 (Reuters) - Gruh Finance Ltd :June-quarter net profit 722.4 million rupees.June-quarter total income from operations 3.98 billion rupees.  Full Article

Gruh Finance says June-qtr net profit rises
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Gruh Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 601.8 million rupees versus 503.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.50 billion rupees versus 2.97 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gruh Finance gets members' nod for issue of NCDs up to 35 bln rupees
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Gruh Finance Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs up to INR 35 billion, issue of debt-tier II NCDs up to INR 1.15 billion .  Full Article

Gruh Finance Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

