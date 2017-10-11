Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Galatasaray Q1 net result turns to profit of 10.9 million lira

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 147.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 64.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 10.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 62.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .

Galatasaray terminates contract of soccer coach Jan Olde Riekerink

Galatasaray :Says terminates contract of soccer coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

Galatasaray Q1 net loss narrows to 62.0 million lira

Galatasaray : Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 46.3 million lira ($15.18 million) versus 99.5 million lira year ago .Q1 net loss was 62.0 million lira versus loss of 86.2 million lira year ago.

Galatasaray reaches agreement with Akcali Boya for sponsorship

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai Ve Ticari Yatirimlar As : Reaches agreement with Akcali Boya Ve Kimya (Permolit Boya) for sponsorship at $1.1 million plus VAT annually .The agreement to cover 2016-2017 season football team jerseys arm sponsorship.

Galatasaray signs advertising agreement worth 52.5 million lira

Galatasaray : Signs advertising agreement with Timur Gayrimenkul Gelistirme for 1+1+1 year option . As per the agreement Timur Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to pay 9.5 million lira ($3.21 million) for 2016-2017 season, 10.5 million lira for 2017-2018 and 11.0 million lira for 2018-2019 season .The total amount is 52.5 million lira including sponsorship and performance premiums.

Galatasaray FY net loss narrows to 79.7 million lira

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS : Reported on Tuesday FY revenue for the period of May 31, 2015 - June 1, 2016 was 508.9 million lira ($171.70 million) versus 414.3 million lira year ago .FY net loss was 79.7 million lira versus loss of 88.4 million lira year ago.

Galatasaray to pay EUR 4.0 mln+VAT transfer compensation to Kasimpasa SK

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai Ve Ticari Yatirimlar As :To pay 4.0 million euro ($4.46 million) + VAT transfer compensation to Kasimpasa SK for transfer of player Eren Derdiyok.

Galatasaray to receive EUR 6.5 mln for transfer of Alex Nicolao Telles

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar : Said on Tuesday that the club agrees to transfer Alex Nicolao Telles to FC Porto .To receive 6.5 million euros ($7.18 million) net transfer fee for the player.

Emlak Konut signs a protocol with Galatasaray to develop projects

Emlak Konut :Signs a protocol with Galatasaray Spor Kulübü Dernegi to develop projects on 22,627.00-m² land in Bakirkoy, Istanbul and 1,076,022.18-m² land in Beykoz, Istanbul.

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS to receive EUR 8 mln for transfer of Burak Yilmaz

Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS:Reaches agreement with Beijing Guoan FC for the transfer of player Burak Yilmaz‍​.Beijing Guoan FC to pay 8.0 million euros transfer fee to Galatasaray.