Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS (GSRAY.IS)
8.80TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.01TL (-0.11%)
8.81TL
8.84TL
8.99TL
8.72TL
18,299,021
6,200,370
10.65TL
5.30TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Galatasaray Q1 net result turns to profit of 10.9 million lira
Oct 11 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY
Galatasaray terminates contract of soccer coach Jan Olde Riekerink
Galatasaray
Galatasaray Q1 net loss narrows to 62.0 million lira
Galatasaray
Galatasaray reaches agreement with Akcali Boya for sponsorship
Galatasaray Sportif Sinai Ve Ticari Yatirimlar As
Galatasaray signs advertising agreement worth 52.5 million lira
Galatasaray
Galatasaray FY net loss narrows to 79.7 million lira
Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS
Galatasaray to pay EUR 4.0 mln+VAT transfer compensation to Kasimpasa SK
Galatasaray Sportif Sinai Ve Ticari Yatirimlar As
Galatasaray to receive EUR 6.5 mln for transfer of Alex Nicolao Telles
Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar
Emlak Konut signs a protocol with Galatasaray to develop projects
Emlak Konut :Signs a protocol with Galatasaray Spor Kulübü Dernegi to develop projects on 22,627.00-m² land in Bakirkoy, Istanbul and 1,076,022.18-m² land in Beykoz, Istanbul. Full Article
Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS to receive EUR 8 mln for transfer of Burak Yilmaz
Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS:Reaches agreement with Beijing Guoan FC for the transfer of player Burak Yilmaz.Beijing Guoan FC to pay 8.0 million euros transfer fee to Galatasaray. Full Article