Edition:
India

Globe Trade Centre SA (GTCP.WA)

GTCP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

9.40PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

0.14zł (+1.51%)
Prev Close
9.26zł
Open
9.26zł
Day's High
9.40zł
Day's Low
9.25zł
Volume
7,535
Avg. Vol
90,612
52-wk High
10.22zł
52-wk Low
8.35zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTC Gets EUR 60 Mln Refinancing, Investment Loan
Wednesday, 13 Dec 2017 

Dec 13 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE (GTC) ::GTC HAS SIGNED A EUR 60 MILLION REFINANCING AND INVESTMENT LOAN WITH RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG FOR THE REFINANCING OF GREEN HEART, ITS NEW OFFICE PROJECT IN SERBIA, CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT.TOTAL LEASABLE AREA OF 46,000 SQUARED METERS IS ALREADY 42 PERCENT PRELEASED.  Full Article

Globe Trade Centre Q3 net profit down at 223.3 mln zlotys
Monday, 13 Nov 2017 

Nov 13 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 223.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 310.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 RENTAL INCOME 126.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 130.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Globe Trade Centre lists on the JSE
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Globe Trade Centre SA : Lists on the JSE, market cap of 11.9 bln rand at market opening Further company coverage: [GTCP.WA] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Globe Trade Centre gets approval for secondary JSE listing
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Globe Trade Centre Sa : Approval of secondary listing of shares in Globe Trade Centre S.A. on JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE . Abridged pre-listing statement prepared in connection with secondary listing and approved by JSE is to be published on SENS prior to listing date, on or about August 11 .Will announce listing date and fact of commencement of trading in shares separately.  Full Article

Globe Trade Centre: approval of secondary listing of shares in Globe Trade Centre on JSE
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Globe Trade Centre SA :Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has approved secondary listing of company's shares on "real estate holding & development sector" of JSE, with effect from on or about Aug 18.  Full Article

GTC Q1 net profit more than doubles to 71.1 mln zlotys YoY
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Globe Trade Centre SA (GTC) : Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC reports Q1 revenue from operations at 134.3 million zlotys ($34.7 million) versus 123.9 million zlotys year ago .Q1 net profit 71.1 million zlotys versus 34.6 million zlotys year ago.  Full Article

BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre Unit Raises Amount Of Investment Loan

* ANNEX INCREASES AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT LOAN AVAILABLE TO UP TO EUR 200 MILLION FROM CURRENT EUR 150 MILLION

