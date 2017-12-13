Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTC Gets EUR 60 Mln Refinancing, Investment Loan

Dec 13 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE (GTC) ::GTC HAS SIGNED A EUR 60 MILLION REFINANCING AND INVESTMENT LOAN WITH RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG FOR THE REFINANCING OF GREEN HEART, ITS NEW OFFICE PROJECT IN SERBIA, CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT.TOTAL LEASABLE AREA OF 46,000 SQUARED METERS IS ALREADY 42 PERCENT PRELEASED.

Globe Trade Centre Q3 net profit down at 223.3 mln zlotys

Nov 13 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 223.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 310.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 RENTAL INCOME 126.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 130.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Globe Trade Centre lists on the JSE

Globe Trade Centre SA : Lists on the JSE, market cap of 11.9 bln rand at market opening Further company coverage: [GTCP.WA] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Globe Trade Centre gets approval for secondary JSE listing

Globe Trade Centre Sa : Approval of secondary listing of shares in Globe Trade Centre S.A. on JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE . Abridged pre-listing statement prepared in connection with secondary listing and approved by JSE is to be published on SENS prior to listing date, on or about August 11 .Will announce listing date and fact of commencement of trading in shares separately.

Globe Trade Centre: approval of secondary listing of shares in Globe Trade Centre on JSE

Globe Trade Centre SA :Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has approved secondary listing of company's shares on "real estate holding & development sector" of JSE, with effect from on or about Aug 18.

GTC Q1 net profit more than doubles to 71.1 mln zlotys YoY

Globe Trade Centre SA (GTC) : Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC reports Q1 revenue from operations at 134.3 million zlotys ($34.7 million) versus 123.9 million zlotys year ago .Q1 net profit 71.1 million zlotys versus 34.6 million zlotys year ago.