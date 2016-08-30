Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gran Tierra to enter into an amendment to terms of existing credit facility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : On August 23, 2016 co entered into an amendment to terms of existing credit facility .Amendment to add a bridge term loan facility pursuant to which lenders will provide $130 million in secured bridge loan financing.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces second quarter 2016 . Q2 loss per share $0.21 . results highlighted by continued balance sheet strength and transformational acquisition .Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Gran Tierra continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 BOEPD WI before royalties . Sales volumes for quarter were 22,418 BOEPD compared with 25,430 BOEPD in prior quarter . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $80.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly oil and gas sales $71.7 million versus $69.4 million .Qtrly loss per share $0.21.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces strategic US$525 million acquisition of Petrolatina Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces strategic US$525 million acquisition of Petrolatina Energy Ltd. in Colombia . Deal expected to be funded through combination of co's current cash balance, new $130 million debt facility, and a private placement . Says acquisition has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Gran Tierra . Under terms, all remaining shares of Petrolatina are acquired pursuant to provisions of articles of association of co upon closing . Consideration for deal to consist of initial payment of $500 million at closing, and a deferred payment of $25 million prior to december 31, 2016 . In connection with deal, Gran Tierra has agreed to issue up to 57.8 million subscription receipts priced at $3.00 per subscription receipt .Entered into commitment letter with Scotiabank, its lead lender, to provide up to $130 million in bridge financing to fund portion of deal.

Gran Tierra Energy says entered second amendment to a credit agreement

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : On June 2, 2016, co entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement, dated Aeptember 18, 2015 - SEC filing . Second amendment amended credit agreement to also decrease amount of permitted senior debt from $600 million to $500 million .Second amendment amended credit agreement to decrease borrowing base under credit agreement from $200 million to $185 million.

Gran Tierra Energy says increases 2016 capital budget to $140 mln-$150 mln

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Gran tierra energy inc. Announces increase in 2016 exploration capital budget, hedging program, credit facilities update and an operations update . Increasing its base 2016 capital budget by $33 million to $43 million to a revised total of $140 million to $150 million . Gran tierra's 2016 production guidance remains unchanged . Company's previously announced base capital budget was $107 million .Committed borrowing base under gran tierra's credit facility has been modestly reduced from previous $200 million to $185 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc:Priced its offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.Estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $95.4 million.Intends to use the net proceeds from this sale of the Convertible Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and/or capital expenditures.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc:Intends, subject to market and other conditions to offer $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021.Intends to use the net proceeds from this sale of the Convertible Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and/or capital expenditures.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc to acquire all of Petroamerica's issued and outstanding shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc and Petroamerica Oil Corp:Entered into an arrangement agreement dated November 12, 2015.Whereby Gran Tierra has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Petroamerica by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Petroamerica shareholders will receive, at their election, either 0.40 of a Gran Tierra common share or C$1.33 in cash for each Petroamerica share, subject to a maximum of 70 percent of the consideration payable in cash.If Petroamerica shareholders elect to accept all share consideration, Gran Tierra expects to issue 43.6 million common shares.Gran Tierra will also be assuming the net positive working capital of Petroamerica, estimated at $25 million as at October 31, 2015, after accounting for severance and transaction costs, and including previously restricted cash which Gran Tierra expects to replace with letters of credit.Based on a 5-day volume weighted average trading price of C$3.32 per Gran Tierra common share on the facilities of the TSX, the transaction value including working capital and accounting for severance and transaction costs is $84 million.