Edition:
India

GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)

GTLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+5.04%)
Prev Close
Rs5.95
Open
Rs5.95
Day's High
Rs6.50
Day's Low
Rs5.85
Volume
6,890,174
Avg. Vol
5,845,944
52-wk High
Rs8.65
52-wk Low
Rs3.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTL Infrastructure Ltd says ops temporarily disrupted in Chennai, Tamil Nadu coastal region due to floods - Reuters
Tuesday, 8 Dec 2015 

GTL Infrastructure Ltd:Temporary disruption of operations in Chennai and costal region of Tamil Nadu due to floods - RTRS.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

GTL Infrastructure Ltd News

BRIEF-India's GTL Infrastructure says considered allotment of 88.2 mln shares

* Says considered allotment of 88.2 million shares consequent to conversion for 16,250 FCCBs aggregating to $16.3 million ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wC6H0x Further company coverage:

» More GTLI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials