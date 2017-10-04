Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)
32.24EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€32.24
--
--
--
--
1,120,502
€63.81
€30.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gemalto and Ledger join forces to provide security for cryptocurrency-based activities
Oct 4 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV
Gemalto collaborates with Alibaba Group's Yunos
Gemalto
Norwegian national payment scheme Bankaxept chooses Gemalto
Gemalto NV
Posten Norge selects Gemalto ID verification
Gemalto
TIM and Samsung, in collaboration with Gemalto, launch smartwatch with integrated eSIM in Italy
Gemalto NV
Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue fell to EUR 804 mln
Gemalto NV: Gemalto NV says H1 adjusted profit from operations EUR 172 million versus EUR 160 million; H1 adjusted revenue EUR 1.50 billion, up 1 percent at constant exchange rates . Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue EUR 804 million versus EUR 813 million .Gemalto NV says confirming 2016 outlook. Full Article
Snell Advanced Media selects Gemalto for protection against threats to intellectual property
Gemalto Nv
Gemalto supplies data encryption solution to YES Bank
Gemalto NV
Gemalto enables motorists in Marseille to pay for the actual time spent in parking bays via SMS
Gemalto NV
Gemalto wins order from Dai Nippon Printing
Gemalto NV
* GEMALTO AND LEDGER JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BASED ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)