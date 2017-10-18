Oct 18 (Reuters) - GTT ::9-MONTH REVENUES EUR 168.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.AS AT SEPT 30, ORDER BOOK STOOD AT 86 UNITS.CONFIRMS 2017 TARGETS.9-MONTH REVENUES FROM SERVICES EUR 11.4 MILLION, UP 26.6 PERCENT.
Full Article
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : GTT announced resignation of Cécile Arson, Chief Financial Officer .Julien Burdeau, GTT's Chief Operating Officer, will be acting Chief Financial Officer in interim.
Full Article
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA : Revenues for the first nine months of 2016 up 12 pct . Confirmation of targets for 2016 . 9-Month revenues from operating activities 176.7 million euros versus 158.4 million euros year ago .Order book of 103 units at Sept. 30, 2016.
Full Article
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : Receives order from SHI for a new LNG carrier .Delivery is scheduled in 2019.
Full Article
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA : GTT obtains two DNV Gl approvals for G-Sim training software Further company coverage: [GTT.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).
Full Article
Gaztransport Et Technigaz Sa : H1 revenue of 116.9 million euros, up 11.4 pct . H1 EBIT of 72.1 million euros, up 11.7 pct . H1 EBITDA margin of 63.1 pct versus 62.9 pct year ago . H1 profit of 60.5 million euros, up 11.6 pct . Says the cumulative revenue for the 2016-2020 period would amount to 636 million euros . Says 2016 net margin above 50 pct and 2016 and 2017 dividend outlook confirmed . Order book at June 30 stood at 107 units .Sees lower-than-expected growth in 2016 revenues due to the time lag in the construction milestones of some vessels.
Full Article
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : GTT and Endel are working together for the roll-out of membrane containment systems .Endel created a mock-up of a mark III type GTT membrane system.
Full Article
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA : Awarded a contract by Teekay Shipping to supply the G-SIM LNG simulator software into their training centres in Glasgow, Manila and Bahrain Further company coverage: [GTT.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).
Full Article
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : Settles in China .Says to have inaugurated on June 3 its office in Shanghai.
Full Article
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : GTT receives order from HHI for two new LNG carriers . Vessels will be built at Hyundai's shipyard in Ulsan for SK Shipping, a Korean shipowner .Delivery is scheduled in 2019.
Full Article