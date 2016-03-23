Guararapes Confeccoes SA:Says on March 22 it approved own capital interest payment for the period between Jan. and March in the gross amount of 60.7 million Brazilian reais, or 0.9268 real per ordinary share and 1.0195 real per preferred share.Payment date to be agreed on general meeting of 2017.Own capital interests to be considered in calculation of obligatory dividends for FY 2016.Record date March 22.Ex-interest date March 23.