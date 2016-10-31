Edition:
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)

GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.73TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
4.73TL
Open
4.75TL
Day's High
4.78TL
Day's Low
4.71TL
Volume
4,782,620
Avg. Vol
6,220,578
52-wk High
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL

Latest Key Developments

Gubre Fabrikalari decides to go out to tender to sell 40 pct of Negmar Denizcilik
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 

Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. : Said on Monday that it decided to go out to tender to sell 40 percent of Negmar Denizcilik stake .Says to present the bids to the board of directors meeting that will convene on Nov. 18.  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari Q2 net result swings to loss of 15.6 mln lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 605.2 million lira ($207.45 million) versus 610.9 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss of 15.6 million lira versus profit of 2.6 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari decides restructuring for some units
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. : Said on Friday that it decided restructuring in Tarkim Bitki, Tarnet Tarim and Imece Tahmil to increase operational efficiency . Evaluates alternatives such as stake sale, acquisition and merger .Authorizes management to make valuations of the companies.  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS appoints Ferhat Senel as acting general manager (CEO)
Tuesday, 12 Apr 2016 

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Appoints deputy General Manager Ferhat Senel as acting general manager (CEO).  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS raises 2016 net income and EBITDA guidance above analysts' estimates
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Sees 2016 consolidated sales revenues of 4.04 billion lira.Raises 2016 consolidated EBITDA guidance to 626.0 million lira.Raises 2016 consolidated net income guidance to 456.0 million lira.FY 2016 net income of 189.23 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.FY 2016 EBITDA of 538.3 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS says chairman ‍Irfan Guvendi resigns
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Says chairman ‍Irfan Guvendi resigns.  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS gives FY 2016 outlook above analysts' estimates
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Sees FY 2016 sales income at 4.04 billion lira.Sees Fy 2016 net profit at 234 million lira.Sees FY 2016 operating profit margin at 13 percent.FY 2016 net income of 210.5 million lira and revenue of 3.72 billion lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS cancels sale of 40 pct in Negmar Denizcilik
Friday, 25 Dec 2015 

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Cancels sale of 40 pct in Negmar Denizcilik since buyer Raintrade Petrokimya ve Dış Ticaret did not met obligations for the transaction.  Full Article

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

