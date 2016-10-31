Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. : Said on Monday that it decided to go out to tender to sell 40 percent of Negmar Denizcilik stake .Says to present the bids to the board of directors meeting that will convene on Nov. 18.

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 605.2 million lira ($207.45 million) versus 610.9 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss of 15.6 million lira versus profit of 2.6 million lira year ago.

Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. : Said on Friday that it decided restructuring in Tarkim Bitki, Tarnet Tarim and Imece Tahmil to increase operational efficiency . Evaluates alternatives such as stake sale, acquisition and merger .Authorizes management to make valuations of the companies.

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Appoints deputy General Manager Ferhat Senel as acting general manager (CEO).

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Sees 2016 consolidated sales revenues of 4.04 billion lira.Raises 2016 consolidated EBITDA guidance to 626.0 million lira.Raises 2016 consolidated net income guidance to 456.0 million lira.FY 2016 net income of 189.23 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.FY 2016 EBITDA of 538.3 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Says chairman ‍Irfan Guvendi resigns.

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Sees FY 2016 sales income at 4.04 billion lira.Sees Fy 2016 net profit at 234 million lira.Sees FY 2016 operating profit margin at 13 percent.FY 2016 net income of 210.5 million lira and revenue of 3.72 billion lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Cancels sale of 40 pct in Negmar Denizcilik since buyer Raintrade Petrokimya ve Dış Ticaret did not met obligations for the transaction.