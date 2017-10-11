Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD.TO)
8.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$8.58
--
--
--
--
159,342
$11.03
$8.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Knight Therapeutics CFO Jeffrey Kadanoff steps down
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc
Knight Therapeutics announces increase in ownership of Crescita Therapeutics
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc
Strategic partner Intega Skin Sciences Inc,acquired by Crescita Therapeutics Inc
Knight Therapeutics Inc : As part of Crescita acquisition, it was agreed that $3.0 million of Knight's secured loan will be repaid . As part of Crescita deal , it was agreed that interest rate on Knight's remaining loan balance will be reduced to 9%/year . Received 645,002 common shares of Crescita in exchange for its intega shares . Now owns an aggregate of 1.5 million common shares of crescita, representing about 10.9% of outstanding common shares of Crescita .Strategic partner Intega Skin Sciences Inc, a Montreal-based Dermatology Company, has been acquired by Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Full Article
Crescita Therapeutics acquires Intega Skin Sciences
Crescita Therapeutics Inc
Knight Therapeutics qtrly EPS $0.04
Knight Therapeutics Inc
SIFI s.p.a., Knight Therapeutics in canadian license agreement for NETILDEX(tm)
Knight Therapeutics Inc
Knight Therapeutics enters into agreement for $200 mln bought deal of common shares
Knight Therapeutics : Bought deal agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 25 million shares of company at $8.00 per common share .Knight therapeutics enters into agreement for a $200 million bought deal of common shares. Full Article
Knight Therapeutics qtrly earnings $0.005/shr
Knight Therapeutics Inc
Knight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.005
Knight Therapeutics Inc
Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Knight Therapeutics Inc says Canadian sublicense agreement for Probuphine
Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Knight Therapeutics Inc:Braeburn pharmaceuticals and Knight Therapeutics announce Canadian sublicense agreement for probuphine®.Says under the terms Knight will also handle all ongoing regulatory and commercial activities for probuphine® in Canada.Knight therapeutics-co and braeburn pharmaceuticals entered into agreement whereby co received exclusive rights to commercialize probuphine® in Canada. Full Article