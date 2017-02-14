GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.1 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 71.2 million rupees .Net loss in dec quarter last year was 68 million rupees; net sales was 68.3 million rupees.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees.