GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)

GVKP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+4.85%)
Prev Close
Rs13.40
Open
Rs14.05
Day's High
Rs14.05
Day's Low
Rs14.05
Volume
1,559,628
Avg. Vol
11,162,542
52-wk High
Rs14.05
52-wk Low
Rs5.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GVK Power & Infrastructure Dec qtr loss narrrows
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.1 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 71.2 million rupees .Net loss in dec quarter last year was 68 million rupees; net sales was 68.3 million rupees.  Full Article

GVK Power and Infrastructure March-qtr consol loss widens
Friday, 20 May 2016 

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd : March-quarter consol net loss 4.08 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 10.81 billion rupees .  Full Article

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees.  Full Article

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Gvk Power & Infrastructure posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter profit 67.7 million rupees versus loss of 510.4 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
