Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gerry Weber Q1 consolidated EBITDA up at 15.6 mln euros

Gerry Weber : Q1 consolidated EBITDA up 7.7% to 15.6 million euros ($16.75 million) . In Q1 of 2016/17, Gerry Weber International AG generated consolidated sales revenues of 209.2 million euros ($224.64 million), down 2.1 percent . Expects sales revenues for current financial year 2016/17 to be 2% to 4% below prior year level (previous year: 900.8 million euros) . Projects 2016/2017 consolidated EBITDA reported of between 60 million and 70 million euros (previous year: 77.3 million euros) .Q1 consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 5.1% to 4.1 million euros.

GK Software says Gerry Weber opts for new store-level software by SAP and GK Software

GK Software AG :Gerry Weber International has decided to implement SAP omnichannel point-of-sale by GK application in approximately 1,000 gerry weber and hallhuber stores in 18 countries.

Gerry Weber H1 sales up 2.5 pct to 443.6 million euros

Gerry Weber International AG : H1 sales rose 2.5 percent to 443.6 million euros ($500.65 million) . Hallhuber contributes 91.7 million euros to consolidated sales in first half of 2015/16 (+ 22.9 pct) . Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for first half of 2015/16 dropped to 8.4 million euros (H1 previous year: 36.2 million euros) . EBITDA for first half of 2015/16 slumped from 52.5 million euros to 29.9 million euros . Is upholding its full year guidance . Expects to report consolidated 2015/16 sales between 890 and 920 million euros, with Hallhuber contributing between 180 and 190 million euros .Sees for FY group EBIT are anticipated to come in between 10 and 20 million euros.

Gerry Weber International confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Gerry Weber International AG:Projects consolidated sales revenues of between 890 million and 920 million euros for FY 2015/16​.Expects Group EBIT to amount to between 10 million euros and 20 million euros in the FY 2015/16.FY 2015/2016 revenue estimate 918.68 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gerry Weber International proposes lower dividend

Gerry Weber International AG:Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share​ (previous year: 0.75 euros per share).

Gerry Weber International gives FY 2015/16​ outlook below analysts' estimates

Gerry Weber International AG:Projects consolidated sales revenues of between 890 million and 920 million euros for financial year 2015/16​.FY 2015/2016 ‍earnings before interest and taxes will amount to between 10 and 20 million euros​, net of one-offs.FY 2015/16​ revenue estimate 949.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gerry Weber International AG announces layoffs - Reuters

Gerry Weber International AG:About 200 jobs at headquarter in halle/westphalia as well as approx. 50 jobs in foreign subsidiaries will have to be cut.Optimisation of structures and processes will cut operating and personnel expenses by 20 to 25 million euros per year.460 employees in domestic and international stores will be affected by consolidation of store network.

Gerry Weber International launch a programme to realign the group

Gerry Weber International AG:‍Managing board has decided to launch a programme to realign Gerry Weber Group​.Program launched ‍against background of unsatisfactory business performance of past months and continued challenging market environment.