Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gerresheimer says acquisitions remain part of strategy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG management on conference call::CEO says wants to expand customer base in emerging markets‍​.CFO says acquisitions remain part of its strategy.

Gerresheimer CEO says acquisitions for 500 mln euros doable

Gerresheimer CEO on conference call : Says is at lower end of forecast range at start of year . Says possible reversal of Obamacare could hit us . Says room for acquisitions is not insignificant . Says takeovers in range of 500 million eur certainly doable . Says feeling relatively big hesitation by U.S. customers Further company coverage: [GXIG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Gerresheimer targets around 23 pct adj 2018 Ebitda margin

Gerresheimer : 2016 revenues 1.38 billion eur . 2016 adjusted Ebitda 307.8 million eur . Says proposes dividend of 1.05 eur per share for 2016 . Says expects around 1.43 billion eur sales in 2017, around 320 million eur adjusted Ebitda .Says targets around 23 percent adjusted Ebitda margin for 2018.

Gerresheimer says FY div of 1 eur/shr possible

Gerresheimer CEO on conference call : Expects sale of lab glassware unit to be completed by end-November . Looking at possible acquisitions in Southeast Asia, South America . Dividend of 1 eur per share for 2015/16 possible . Pretax book gain from sale of lab glassware business could be 65-70 million eur Further company coverage: [GXIG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Gerresheimer confirms FY 2016 to FY 2018 guidance

Gerresheimer AG:Guidance for FY 2016 confirmed.Ays continues to anticipate group revenues of around 1.5 billion euros (plus or minus 25 million euros) on a constant exchange rate basis for FY 2016.Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase to some 320 million euros (plus or minus 10 million euros) in FY 2016.Confirmed its guidance for the FY 2016 to FY 2018.For the adjusted EBITDA margin, the Group has set a target of around 22 pct for FY 2018.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.51 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gerresheimer confirms forecast for financial years 2016 to 2018, proposes dividend

Gerresheimer AG:Confirms its indication for the financial years 2016 to 2018.Proposed dividend of 0.85 euros per share (2014: 0.75 euros per share).Anticipates group revenues of around 1.5 billion euros (plus or minus 25 million euros) in 2016.Approx. 9 pct revenue growth expected in 2016, with 4 pct to 5 pct on organic basis.Adjusted EBITDA expected for 2016 at approx. 320 million euros (plus or minus 10 million euros).Is aiming for average annual organic revenue growth of 4 pct to 5 pct for the period from 2016 to 2018.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.522 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gerresheimer concludes EUR 425 mln debt issue

Gerresheimer AG:Concludes 425 million euros debt issue.Funds used to pay back bridge loan for Sept. acquisition of Centor.